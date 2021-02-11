Andhra Pradesh

CM: tap revenue sources for implementing Navaratnalu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to focus on expanding the revenue sources of the State for implementing Navaratnalu and other welfare schemes promised in the YSRCP manifesto.

During a review meeting on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy called for focus on high revenue yielding mining activities and ordered that works related to silica sand mining be expedited.

Also, he insisted that priority be given to speeding up the works in the coal mines at Bramhadiha block in Jharkhand, Suliyari in Madhya Pradesh and Madanpur in Chhattisgarh acquired by the A.P. Mineral Development Corporation.

Further, the Chief Minister directed the Forest Department officials to obtain permission from the Central government as soon as possible for selling the red sanders stocks.

While striving to generate more revenues, people should not be burdened, the Chief Minister added.

