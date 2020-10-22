CM sanctions ₹70 cr. for development of Kanaka Durga temple

Jagan presents ‘pattu vastrams’ to Goddess Kanaka Durga

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned ₹70 crore for development of the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri hill.

Speaking to the media after Mr. Jagan’s visit to the temple to offer “'pattu vastrams” to the presiding deity of the temple, on behalf of the State government on the auspicious 'Moola Nakshatram' day on Wednesday, Chairman of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastham Pyla Somi Naidu and Executive Officer Suresh Babu said the Chief Minister had said that an order to this effect would be issued soon.

They said the funds would be utilised to take up revetment works to prevent rolling down of the boulders from the hillock, installation of a solar power plant in the kitchen where food is cooked for annadanam daily (nityannadanam), and construction of a Kesha kandanashala (where devotees get tonsured to offer their hair to the Goddess)

Earlier, Mr. Jagan offered “pattu vastrams” to the presiding deity. Dressed in a traditional attire, Mr. Jagan was accorded a ceremonial poorna kumba swagatham by the Devasthanam's priests and officials. The priests offered him a parvattam, a piece of silk cloth tied around the head, and the Chief Minister carried the “sacred” robes placed on a silver plate, on his head and walked amidst Vedic chants with the accompaniment of nadaswaram and melam towards the main temple.

In the sanctum sanctorum, chief priests performed special pujas as Mr. Jagan offered prayers to the Goddess adorned in Sri Saraswathi Devi alankaram. The officials honoured the Chief Minister by presenting him a portrait of the Goddess and offered him the laddu prasadam.

