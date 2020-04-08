CM proved commitment to social justice: Advisor

Advisor to to the State government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has again proved his commitment to social justice by providing 50% reservations to weaker sections and women in the Executive Councils (ECs) of universities in the State.
“In 14 Universities of the State, 50% reservations were provided to SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and the Chief Minister was particular that women should get half of the posts,’’ said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.
Of the 116 persons who made it to the ECs, 58 are women. There were 360 applications which were shortlisted.
