CM opens RTC bus depot at Punganur, hospital at Kadapa

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday virtually inaugurated the APSRTC bus depot at Punganur and RTC Area Hospital at Kadapa.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan complimented the efforts of the RTC officials in bringing a project like this hospital in these difficult times of COVID-19. He said the hospital would provide better medical services to the RTC employees. He said he had kept his word by establishing the bus depot and the hospital.

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said contrary to the previous government’s plan to privatise the Corporation by closing down the depots, Mr. Jagan had given a new lease of life to the public transport giant by merging its 50,000 workers into the government. The government had also taken upon itself the annual financial burden of ₹3,600 crore that the RTC incurred.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said it took 40 years for the Punganur municipality to get a bus depot, thanks to the Chief Minister's initiative.

The bus depot is constructed in seven acres at a cost of ₹7.5 crore. Equipped with a model workshop, the bus depot has been renamed after Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

The Area Hospital constructed in Kadapa at a cost of ₹3.8 crore is equipped with medical infrastructure worth ₹2 crore and has seven doctors, 25 paramedical and housekeeping staff to cater to the medical needs of the RTC workers and retired staff from Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor and Nellore districts.