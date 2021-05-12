CM, officials should take responsibility for deaths at Ruia hospital, says Jana Sena

‘It is their job to see that oxygen tankers reach the hospital on time’

Jana Sena Party(JSP) general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana on Wednesday raised objection to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that the government is being blamed for the issues not in its hands relating to the death of COVID patients due to oxygen problem at the Ruia hospital in Tirupati.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister and his officers should take the responsibility for the incident, as it is the job of the officers to see that the tankers reach the hospital on time. It is their job to clear the hurdles en route and if required provide a green corridor to the tankers, at least during emergency times, he added.

According to Mr. Satyanarayana, the oxygen tanker left Sriperambadur at around 11 a.m. and should reach the hospital by 2 p.m., whereas it reached at 7 p.m. If the delay of five hours could have been avoided by proper coordination, the deaths might not have taken place, he said.

Construction of oxygen plants

He said that when five oxygen plants were sanctioned and fully funded by PM Care why only one plant has been established in the last four months.

The plant construction time is only 45 days and if the Chief Minister is keen he could have seen that all the five plants were installed by March and it would have been of great help in saving the lives of COVID patients, Mr. Satyanarayana said.