Andhra Pradesh

CM nod to lecturers’ plea

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have agreed to the plea of the 5,042 contract lecturers working in government junior and degree colleges besides private oriental colleges on payment of remuneration for 12 months, instead of 10 months for the academic year 2020-21.

Mr. Jagan is reported to have approved the related file.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2020 12:37:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cm-nod-to-lecturers-plea/article32710312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story