CM: Modi is like a robot without any emotions

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that over 20 lakh houses would be built for the poor and the ‘Pasupu Kumkuma’ scheme for members of the women Self-Help Groups implemented thrice in the next five years if the party was voted to power again in the elections.

Mr. Naidu also announced that the issue of Kapu reservation would be accorded top priority in his next term as Chief Minister. A special bank would be established for the BCs so as to issue loans to the beneficiaries in a hassle-free manner, he added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like a robot that has no emotions and YSRCP leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is like a person who does not know driving, but aspires to be in the driving seat. Do you want to cast your vote for a robot that cannot understand your emotions and to a person who is inexperienced?” he asked people during his roadshows in West and East Godavari districts.

Snipe at KCR

Mr. Naidu addressed public meetings at Kovvuru, Ravulapalem and Rajamahendravaram, where he lambasted Mr. Modi, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of “hatching conspiracies” to halt the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that he was committed to completing the Polavaram project ever since he became Chief Minster in 2014, Mr. Naidu said he brought a lot of pressure on the Centre to merge the tribal mandals in Telangana with Andhra Pradesh.

“The Centre has to pay ₹4,500 crore towards the Polavaram project. We are not going to compromise on the project, which is the lifeline for the farmers here, and we know how to make the Centre pay the pending bills,” he said.

Referring to JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s jibe that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao relieved the ‘Cycle’ of its chain, Mr. Naidu said, “The TDP is not weak, and the TRS not strong enough to weaken it.”

“Development of Hyderabad is nothing but the result of my hard work. But we were forced to leave the common capital and come to Amaravati lock, stock and barrel,” he said, exuding confidence that the State would become number one on all fronts.

“I know how to achieve development without compromising on welfare of the people,” he said, and called upon the people to cast their vote to the TDP candidates and help them win with a thumping majority.