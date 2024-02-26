GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to release water from Kuppam Branch Canal on Feb 26

Through the canal, Krishna water will be supplied to 6,300 acres of ayacut in Kuppam constituency and drinking water to 4.02 lakh people in Kuppam and Palamaneru constituencies,

February 26, 2024 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy 

A file photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release water from the Kuppam Branch Canal at Rajupet in Rama Kuppam mandal of Chittoor district on February 26.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a public meeting at Gundisettipalle in Shanthipuram mandal of the district.

The branch canal has been constructed at a cost of ₹560.29  crore under the Phase-II of Anantha Venkat Reddy Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (AVR HNSS) project.

With this, the government intends to provide irrigation water to 6,300 acres of ayacut through 110 minor irrigation tanks in the Kuppam constituency and drinking water to 4.02 lakh population in Kuppam and Palamaneru constituencies, according to an official press release.

The government has taken up the project to fulfil the promise of bringing the Krishna waters to the drought-prone Kuppam constituency, the release says.

Development works

The government has also taken up several programmes for the development of the Kuppam constituency, which include upgradation of Kuppam panchayat as a municipality, establishment of Kuppam Revenue Division and a Police Sub-Division for Kuppam, it says.

Several developmental works have been taken up in the Kuppam Municipality at a cost of ₹66 crore, the release adds. Another ₹100 crore has been sanctioned for the development of four mandals in the constituency. Also, administrative approvals have been given for the construction of a reservoir as part of the Palar project, which supplies water to Kuppam, the release adds.

The government has so far provided house pattas to 15,721 poor women and is going to distribute another 15,000 pattas this month in Kuppam, it says.

Andhra Pradesh / water (natural resource)

