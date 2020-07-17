Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan launches expanded Aarogyasri

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy  

With the new expansion, procedures costing more than ₹1,000 will be covered under the scheme

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the expanded YSR Aarogyasri scheme which covers procedures costing more than ₹1,000. The total number of procedures covered by Aarogyasri was 1,059 during TDP rule and the YSR Congress government has increased them to 2,200, he said.

Also, dues to Aarogyasri network hospitals amounting to ₹680 crore were cleared, Mr. Jagan said and bills raised by hospitals were being promptly cleared to ensure the beneficiaries did not suffer.

The CM said cancer treatment and cochlear implant surgeries were brought under the purview of Aarogyasri.

Mr. Jagan said Andhra Pradesh was the first State to provide treatment for COVID-19 under Aarogyasri.

Priority was given to making emergency health care services through 104 and 108 ambulances. Infrastructure augmentation was taken up in government hospitals on a large scale under the Nadu-Nedu programme for rendering healthcare services to the needy, the Chief Minister added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 9:25:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cm-jagan-launches-expanded-aarogyasri/article32109172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY