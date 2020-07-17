CM Jagan launches expanded Aarogyasri

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the expanded YSR Aarogyasri scheme which covers procedures costing more than ₹1,000. The total number of procedures covered by Aarogyasri was 1,059 during TDP rule and the YSR Congress government has increased them to 2,200, he said.

Also, dues to Aarogyasri network hospitals amounting to ₹680 crore were cleared, Mr. Jagan said and bills raised by hospitals were being promptly cleared to ensure the beneficiaries did not suffer.

The CM said cancer treatment and cochlear implant surgeries were brought under the purview of Aarogyasri.

Mr. Jagan said Andhra Pradesh was the first State to provide treatment for COVID-19 under Aarogyasri.

Priority was given to making emergency health care services through 104 and 108 ambulances. Infrastructure augmentation was taken up in government hospitals on a large scale under the Nadu-Nedu programme for rendering healthcare services to the needy, the Chief Minister added.