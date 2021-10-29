CM invites Governor to awards function

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with wife Bharathi Reddy paid a courtesy call to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Chief Minister invited Mr. Harichandan to be the chief guest at the Dr. YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards presentation programme on November 1 on the occasion of AP Formation Day. He briefed the Governor about the awards being presented to eminent persons in the fields of agriculture, arts, culture, literature, medical and health, journalism etc.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Principal Secretary to CM Praveen Prakash, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, Director of protocol Balasubramanya Reddy and joint secretary to Governor A. Shyam Prasad were present.