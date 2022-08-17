CM expresses condolences over death of ITBP jawan
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of ITBP Jawan Devarenti Rajsekhar and his colleagues who lost their lives in line of duty when the bus, in which they were travelling, fell into a gorge at Srinagar in Kashmir.
The Chief Minister has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. Jawan D Rajsekhar hails from Devapatla village of Sambepalli Mandal in Annamayya district.
