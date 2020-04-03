CM enquires about ‘police torture’ of textile worker

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the alleged police harassment of a textile company worker P. Srinivasa Rao (21), who died under suspicious circumstances at Bapatla in Guntur district on April 1.

It was alleged that the police took Mr. Rao into custody at Vedullapalli checkpost on Guntur-Prakasam district border on March 31, when he was coming on a two-wheeler. The police reportedly took him to the police station, registered a case against him, and allegedly kept him in custody for the night and tortured him before releasing him the next day. Police allegedly seized his two-wheeler.

Mr. Rao was found hanging at the bus station in Bapatla the next day.

The Chief Minister, who enquired about the incident with DGP Gautam Sawang, asked the police to act with sensitivity during the lockdown.

“The Bapatla incident was unfortunate. The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the incident. Police should deal with the public with sensitivity. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident and a report is yet to come,” Mr. Sawang said on Friday.