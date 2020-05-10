CM discusses ST quota for teacher posts

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday discussed the fallout of the striking down of the GO 3 by the Supreme Court, with Advocate General S. Sriram.
Through the GO issued by the government of the unified Andhra Pradesh, it had been contemplated to provide 100% quota to teachers belonging to ST category in schools in the scheduled areas. The apex court declared it unconstitutional. Deputy CM and Minister for Tribal Welfare P. Pushpa Sreevani has recently expressed her reservations on the Supreme Court judgment to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who then asked the Advocate General to take necessary steps to protect the interests of STs in the appointment of the qualified ones as teachers in the scheduled areas subject to the apex court’s directions.
Consultation with TS
The Chief Minister also stressed the need for consulting the Telangana government before taking a stand as the said GO would have consequences for both A.P. and Telangana as it was issued in in January 2000, long before the bifurcation.
The Supreme Court objected to exceeding of the 50% ceiling on quotas by citing the landmark judgment in Indra Sawhney V/s Union of India case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism