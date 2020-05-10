Andhra Pradesh

CM discusses ST quota for teacher posts

Apex court struck down GO providing 100% reservation for scheduled areas

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday discussed the fallout of the striking down of the GO 3 by the Supreme Court, with Advocate General S. Sriram.

Through the GO issued by the government of the unified Andhra Pradesh, it had been contemplated to provide 100% quota to teachers belonging to ST category in schools in the scheduled areas. The apex court declared it unconstitutional. Deputy CM and Minister for Tribal Welfare P. Pushpa Sreevani has recently expressed her reservations on the Supreme Court judgment to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who then asked the Advocate General to take necessary steps to protect the interests of STs in the appointment of the qualified ones as teachers in the scheduled areas subject to the apex court’s directions.

Consultation with TS

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for consulting the Telangana government before taking a stand as the said GO would have consequences for both A.P. and Telangana as it was issued in in January 2000, long before the bifurcation.

The Supreme Court objected to exceeding of the 50% ceiling on quotas by citing the landmark judgment in Indra Sawhney V/s Union of India case.

Reservation
