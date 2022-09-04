Andhra Pradesh

CM condoles Mistry’s death

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Sons, in a road mishap.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family, saying that Cyrus was a promising businessman.


