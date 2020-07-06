CM asks officials to complete testing process in 90 days

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the health officials to reach out to the people living in containment clusters and the primary, secondary contacts of the COVID-19 positive patients, and complete the testing process within 90 days.

At a review meeting on the pandemic situation in the State at his camp office with senior officials, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the health officials to complete the mandatory testing of all suspected cases and record their travel history to other States and countries in any, migrant labourers and people with comorbid conditions.

The decision came when the State is witnessing a steep spike in COVID-19 positive cases since the Unlock-2 began in the first week of July. Andhra Pradesh has recorded close to 20,000 cases till date, with the largest single day spike of 998 cases on Sunday.

“The government wants to complete the testing process quickly so that the COVID-19 cases are identify early and and treated. We will ensure that all COVID care centres and quarantine facilities are equipped as per the global standards and in tune with guidelines issued by World Health Organisation (WHO),” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister also reviewed the preparedness of the State for the pandemic. “There will be no compromise while ensuring that COVID care centres are equipped with the best facilities,” he said.

Emergency response

The officials informed the Chief Minister that on an average, each district has 3,000 to 4,000 beds for COVID-19 patients. “The district medical centres are equipped with ventilators. Emergency medical response teams have been formed in every district,” they said.