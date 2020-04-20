CM appeals to people to observe Ramzan at home

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to Muslims to observe the holy month of Ramzan at home in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video-conference with the district Collectors, and the religious heads on Monday.
“These are difficult times. We were forced to celebrate Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami and observe Good Friday and Easter at our homes. I urge you to pray at your homes,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had been working for the welfare of all communities. The old-age pension has been enhanced to ₹2,250 per month, and welfare schemes such as Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa have been introduced for the benefits of farmers and women.
The Chief Minister also promised that arrears to mosques would be cleared soon.
