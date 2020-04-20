Andhra Pradesh

CM appeals to people to observe Ramzan at home

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to Muslims to observe the holy month of Ramzan at home in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video-conference with the district Collectors, and the religious heads on Monday.

“These are difficult times. We were forced to celebrate Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami and observe Good Friday and Easter at our homes. I urge you to pray at your homes,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had been working for the welfare of all communities. The old-age pension has been enhanced to ₹2,250 per month, and welfare schemes such as Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa have been introduced for the benefits of farmers and women.

The Chief Minister also promised that arrears to mosques would be cleared soon.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 11:10:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cm-appeals-to-people-to-observe-ramzan-at-home/article31391626.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY