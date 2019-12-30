Class student jumps from school building, dies in A.P’s Krishna district

TIRUVUR (KRISHNA DT.): A 10th tenth class student, K. Jeevan Manikanta (15), reportedly jumped from the first floor of his school building in Tiruvur town in Krishna district on Monday.
Manikanta suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. The student, a native of Gampalagudem mandal in the district, was studying in a private residential school in the town.
Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu said the student was reportedly suffering from some chronic health problem. “Manikanta’s younger brother was also studying in the same school and was taking care of him,” the DSP said.
A case under Section 174 CrPc (death occurred under suspicious circumstances) has been registered, the Tiruvuru police said. The body was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem, the DSP said.
