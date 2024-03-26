GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CJI Chandrachud delves into achieving success in the legal profession for SVU students

He addresses the students at the decennial celebrations of the launch of the integrated B.A. L.L.B course at the university

March 26, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud receives a memento from Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor P. Srikanth Reddy at the decennial celebrations of the introduction of B.A. L.L.B course, in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said that a valid evaluation of the case ensures success in the legal profession rather than screaming or seeking more objections — a general prevalent misconception around the profession.

Addressing the students of Sri Venkateswara University’s (SVU) Department of Law on the decennial celebrations of the launch of the integrated B.A. L.L.B course, here on Tuesday, he implored students to practice free thinking in the college space as it generates the best lawyers.

“When I was a law student like you, most of our discussions inside the classroom and in the canteen at Delhi University revolved around global problems. We used to think we had solutions to those problems,” he recalled.

Justice Chandrachud emphasised that success is for those who listen to their opponents carefully, practice reason and common sense in delivering reason. “I asked my lecturers difficult questions that often made them feel inconvenient. It’s easy to criticise the system by standing outside, but once you enter the system, it is difficult to take those decisions,” he stressed.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Sreekanth Reddy, Registrar O. Md. Hussain, SVU College of Arts Principal G. Padmanaban and honorary dean of law V.R.C. Krishnaiah felicitated the Chief Justice of India.

