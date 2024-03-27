GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CJI calls for preserving and digitising ancient manuscripts for posterity

Justice Chandrachud visits SV Vedic University in Tirupati and explores the library that preserves thousands of ancient palm leaf edicts

March 27, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud taking a look at the manuscripts preserved at Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) library in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y.Chandrachud has called for the unravelling and preservation of the scientific knowledge hidden in the ancient Indian manuscripts for posterity.

During his visit to the Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) campus in Tirupati on Wednesday, he explored the library that preserves thousands of ancient palm leaf manuscripts and digitises the content for the benefit of researchers.

“The treasure trove of knowledge available in the form of ancient documents in the Vedas, Agamas, Puranas, Nyaya and Darshanas, written thousands of years back by the great sages and scholars, needs to be made accessible to the future generations,” he stressed.

Expressing delight over the unique ‘Palm Leaf Edicts Digitisation Project’ taken up jointly by the SVVU and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Justice Chandrachud evinced interest over the manuscripts on ‘Nyaya Shastra’ that shed light on legal systems and legal education.

While lauding the TTD for setting up the Vedic university and the digitisation project, he called for a national mission for the preservation and digitisation of ancient palm leaf edicts.

