Civic chief inspects work on WTE plant

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana inspected the progress of work on the Waste to Energy (WTE) recycling plant, being set up by the Jindal Group at Kapuluppada, on Thursday.

The Jindal management explained the status of various works. Speaking to the representatives, the civic chief asked them to finish the project by December-end. She directed the Engineering Department officials to review the progress every Monday.

It may be remembered that in February 2016, the GVMC had entered into an agreement with the JIFT Urban Infrastructure Limited for the project. In 2018, the civic body has given 17.08 acres land at Kapuluppada on lease for a period of 25 years.

The civic body will supply 900 to 1,000 tonnes of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) gathered from the households to the facility on a daily basis and also bear the transportation costs. The company would generate 15 MW of power from solid waste. Discoms will procure power from the plant.

The earlier scheduled commercial operation date was July 2020. The project was delayed due to the lockdown and labour issues. The new deadline has been fixed for December, 2020.