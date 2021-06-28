Civic body to take up slew of measures to improve air quality

Three EV charging stations to come up in city

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is going to embark on a slew of measures to improve air quality in the city.

Vijayawada is one of the cities witnessing higher than normal pollution levels, and to improve air quality, the 15th Finance Commission has accorded provision for use of ₹62 crore in two instalments.

In the first instalment, the city was sanctioned ₹31 crore with which the civic body will begin increased monitoring of air quality and simultaneously take up measures to reduce air pollution.

VMC chief V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that a scientific study has been carried to set up a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQM) and 15 air quality monitoring systems (AQMS) with sensors at 15 locations at a cost of ₹6 crore.

Also, three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be set up in the city where battery charging-cum-swapping services for e-rickshaws, e-cars and others will be provided.

At the same time, focus will be on reducing the generation of dust which is a major cause of air pollution, Mr. Venkatesh said.

A major part of the fund will be used to create green buffers along the traffic corridors and their maintenance. Greenery will be developed on the stretches of BRTS road, Government Press to Madhura Nagar flyover, Eluru locks to Meesala Rajeswara Rao bridge, Budameru bridge to Madhura Nagar, and Krishnalanka PS to Y.V. Rao Hospital at a cost of ₹10 crore.

Water fountains to contain the prevalence of dust particles in the atmosphere will be built at three locations including Sitara Junction, BRTS Road and HT line road in the city.

The civic body will add three more mechanical sweepers to its fleet for this purpose, it is learnt.