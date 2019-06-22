CITU plea over mid-day meal

The contracts for mid-day meals must not be given to corporate NGOs such as Akshayapatra, but should be allotted to self-help groups, said Centre of Trade Unions district secretary G. Desai.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, he said that the current government must stop following the precedent set by the previous TDP government, and cancel the contracts given to NGOs.

“The mid-day meal scheme provides employment to manynumerous poor women. The NGOs are taking food away from them,” he said.

The increase of salaries of ASHA workers was a welcome move, he said and demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy bring in welfare measures for mid-day meal workers.

He alleged that local leaders of the YSR Congress Party had been removing mid-day meal workers and giving those jobs to party supporters.