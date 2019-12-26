CITU calls for joint struggle to save VSP

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao has urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to join hands for the protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as the Union government is planning to privatise its properties.

Mr. Narasinga Rao, who launched ‘Bus jatha’ in Srikakulam on Thursday to garner support from the people for the proposed nationwide strike on January 8 to oppose the ‘anti-labour’ policies of the Central and State governments, reminded that the steel plant was achieved after a prolonged struggle and sacrifices by many leaders.

“The NDA government at Centre has been trying to allot lands of the VSP to South Korean steel company POSCO as part of its disinvestment plan. It is detrimental to the interests of Andhra Pradesh. It should be opposed with tooth and nail,” said Mr. Narasinga Rao.

CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao alleged that the Union government had scrapped many important labour laws to benefit the corporate sector. “In the name of ease-of-doing business and special economic zones, the government had prevented formation of trade unions in many industries. It initiated a number of measures to benefit the corporate sector,” he observed.

AITUC State honorary president Chalasani Rama Rao, CITU leaders M. Jaggunaidu, K. Subbayamma, P. Tejeswara Rao and others sought enhancement of minimum wages in accordance with the prevailing inflation. “The Narendra Modi government is adopting anti-labour policies. Contract and outsourcing workers are facing untold miseries due to such policies,” said Mr. Tejeswara Rao.

Several trade union leaders, including T. Tirupati Rao, Ch. Ammannaidu, and Allu Satyanarayana vowed to protect the public sector properties in the country. They urged the people to join hands for the protection of BSNL, HPCL, BPCL and other companies.

Meet on December 30

The ‘Bus jatja’ will cover six districts and reach Vijayawada by December 30. Another such jatha, started in Tirupati on Wednesday, will cover seven districts and culminate in a massive public meeting in the Capital city.