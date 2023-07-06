CIFA-NABARD holds training programme for aqua farmers

July 06, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

NABARD, in association with the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), organised a training programme for aqua farmers, at Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

About 25 farmers participated in the field trip, organised with the support of NABARD, said Suresh of Nestham, an NGO organiser who coordinated the training programme for farmers on better management practices.

Aqua farmers from Krishna and NTR districts visited the ponds at various places in Odisha, and exchanged ideas with the local farmers. The scientists explained about bund and pond management, feeding techniques and virus-free cultivation, said Nestham coordinator B. Vinay Naik.