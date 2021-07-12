Andhra Pradesh

CID to probe ‘irregularities’ in FiberNet

The government issued an order on Sunday entrusting the inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the finalisation of a tender by the Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL), to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

According to the G.O (RT.No.85) issued by Secretary (energy-vigilance) N. Srikant, APSFL Chairman P. Goutham Reddy recently submitted a report on the irregularities in finalising a tender in favour of a contractor and sought a probe into it preferably by the CID. The government had since resolved to rope in the CID to expose the wrongdoings in the fully-owned government company tasked with providing affordable, high-speed broadband connectivity to households. It directed the Additional Director General of Police of CID to investigate the matter.


