CID registers cases for circulation of fake news on govt. schemes

Notices sent for wrongful use of State emblem

The A.P. CID has booked cases against some persons for allegedly creating a forged document and spreading false messages on the implementation of certain government schemes.

The CID sleuths sent notices to some persons for allegedly using the State emblem and trying to create panic amongst the public.

An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, CID, Mangalagiri on May 30, 2022 under Section 3 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, Section 66C of the IT Act, 2000 and Sections 505(1), 464, 465, 466, 469, 471, 474 and 500 of the IPC, and an investigation has been launched.

“The fake press note wrongfully uses the official emblem of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, which also contains the national emblem of the Government of India and is titled “Government of Andhra Pradesh Amaravati,” said a release.

“The fake press note mentions two welfare schemes instituted by the State government, of which there are a large number of beneficiaries. Fake news of this nature is likely to create widespread panic, fear and alarm among its beneficiaries, their families and their dependents. The social media posts in which the press note has been posted have not used the same in a satirical, humorous or ironical context, but there is every indication that they are being posted with a design to mislead the public,” the release said.