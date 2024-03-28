GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Choose between Jagan’s thirst for power and my fight for justice, says Suneetha Narreddy 

She accuses Jagan of raking up the issue of her father’s murder case ahead of the ensuing polls to derive political mileage as he did in 2019

March 28, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A day after Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed his sister Y.S. Sharmila and cousin Suneetha Narreddy for joining the opposition bandwagon against him with “an eye on political power,” Ms. Suneetha, daughter of slain MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, rubbished the charge and asked voters to choose between “her protracted legal fight for justice and Jagan’s thirst for power.”

Speaking to the media outside the High Court of Telangana in Hyderabad on Thursday, she accused Mr. Jagan of raking up the murder issue once again ahead of the ensuing polls “to derive political mileage” as he did in 2019.

She blamed the government for “inaction during the last five years and putting the same old blame on its political opponents”, which she said would not be accepted by the voters. In the same vein, she appealed to the voters not to extend support to the accused.

While flaying the YSRCP for issuing the party ticket to a person accused by the CBI in his father’s murder case, she also questioned the credibility of her cousin brother Jagan in taking the accused along with him and campaigning for him.

