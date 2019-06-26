Choked drains flood roads in temple town

Heavy rain that lashed Tirupati city and its outskirts on Monday night continued till the early hours of Tuesday, causing flooding and power disruption in several areas.

The downpour commenced around midnight and continued till 2 a.m, leading to blocking of several drains . The sewage water from the clogged drains overflowed on the roads.

On the Tirupati-Karakambadi road, several areas witnessed knee-deep water. Rainwater from the foothills of Tirumala at the eastern side entered several houses. However, by early hours, the rain subsided, and normalcy was restored.

Inflows into tanks

The water bodies of Chennai Gunta Cheruvu and Vinayaka Sagar received good inflows and were seen overflowing on the Karakambadi road. A drainage line under construction near Mangalam was washed away.

At Leela Mahal junction, the rainwater was stagnated on the road owing to choked drains. Officials of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation swung into action and started clearing the choked drains. Avilala, Maruthi Nagar, Vaikuntapuram and MR Palle areas witnessed power disruption from midnight till early hours.

Pilgrims suffer

Meanwhile, pilgrims bound for Tirumala were caught unawares at the sudden downpour at the Central bus station in Tirupati. The ongoing works on the Garuda Varadhi flyover was also affected.