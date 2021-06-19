Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor sees highest deaths in a day again

A health technician collecting sample from a woman for the COVID-19 test at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The State has again reported 57 COVID-19 deaths and 6,341 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the toll to 12,224 and the tally to 18,39,243.

The recovery rate remained at 95.66% with a total of 17,59,390 recoveries, including 8,486 in the past day. The number of active cases came down to 67,629.

The daily positivity rate of 1,07,764 samples tested was 5.88% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.09 crore samples tested was 8.78%.

E.G tops in daily tally

Chittoor reported 12 deaths in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (8), East Godavari (6), Krishna (5), Prakasam (5), Srikakulam (5), Anantapur (3), Nellore (3), Visakhapatnam (3), West Godavari (3), Kurnool (2), Vizianagaram (2). Kadapa reported no new deaths.

East Godavari has again reported the highest daily tally. In the past day, it reported 1,247 infections. It was followed by Chittoor (919), West Godavari (791), Krishna (461), Prakasam (453), Kadapa (378), Srikakulam (372), Guntur (353), Anantapur (316), Visakhapatnam (299), Nellore (295) and Vizianagaram (191).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,53,185), Chittoor (2,12,444), Guntur (1,58,993), West Godavari (1,55,157), Anantapur (1,51,321), Visakhapatnam (1,46,464), Nellore (1,24,711), Kurnool (1,20,519), Prakasam (1,17,281), Srikakulam (1,16,166), Kadapa (1,03,587), Krishna (97,608) and Vizianagaram (78,912).


