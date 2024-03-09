GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chittoor MLA vows to do his best to ensure defeat of YSRCP in ensuing elections

Alleging humiliation at the hands of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on several occasions, Arani Srinivasulu advises people against voting for the YSRCP candidate

March 09, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Legislator from Chittoor Arani Srinivasulu, who recently left the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP), alleged on March 9 (Saturday) that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had humiliated him on several occasions, and that he remained silent believing that justice would prevail one day.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Srinivasulu vowed to do his best to defeat the YSRCP in the ensuing elections.

Red sanders smuggling

Mr. Srinivasulu urged people to be vigilant and not to vote for the YSRCP candidate, M.C. Vijayananda Reddy, who, he alleged, had amassed a fortune by smuggling red sanders, contraband trade, and sand smuggling. “If YSRCP wins in Chittoor, people will suffer the worst side of rowdyism,” he warned.

Mr. Srinivasulu said he had joined the JSP to ensure development of the State, which witnessed rapid progress only during the TDP regime.

Former MLA backs TDP

In another development, former Chittoor legislator A.S. Manohar announced his support for TDP candidate Gurajala Jagan Mohan.

Mr. Manohar had been MLA of Chittoor between 2004 and 2009. He had unsuccessfully tried for TDP ticket in 2014. In 2019, he had contested as TDP candidate, but lost to Mr. Srinivasulu. After his defeat, Mr. Manohar joined the YSRCP, but went into political hibernation later. Though he tried for TDP ticket again, the leadership favored Mr. Jagan Mohan based on IVRS survey.

It is worth noting that both Mr. Srinivasulu and Mr. Manohar belong to the dominant Balija community in Chittoor, which can be a significant boost to the TDP.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Jana Sena Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.