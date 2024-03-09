Chittoor MLA vows to do his best to ensure defeat of YSRCP in ensuing elections

March 09, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Legislator from Chittoor Arani Srinivasulu, who recently left the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP), alleged on March 9 (Saturday) that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had humiliated him on several occasions, and that he remained silent believing that justice would prevail one day.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Srinivasulu vowed to do his best to defeat the YSRCP in the ensuing elections.

Red sanders smuggling

Mr. Srinivasulu urged people to be vigilant and not to vote for the YSRCP candidate, M.C. Vijayananda Reddy, who, he alleged, had amassed a fortune by smuggling red sanders, contraband trade, and sand smuggling. “If YSRCP wins in Chittoor, people will suffer the worst side of rowdyism,” he warned.

Mr. Srinivasulu said he had joined the JSP to ensure development of the State, which witnessed rapid progress only during the TDP regime.

Former MLA backs TDP

In another development, former Chittoor legislator A.S. Manohar announced his support for TDP candidate Gurajala Jagan Mohan.

Mr. Manohar had been MLA of Chittoor between 2004 and 2009. He had unsuccessfully tried for TDP ticket in 2014. In 2019, he had contested as TDP candidate, but lost to Mr. Srinivasulu. After his defeat, Mr. Manohar joined the YSRCP, but went into political hibernation later. Though he tried for TDP ticket again, the leadership favored Mr. Jagan Mohan based on IVRS survey.

It is worth noting that both Mr. Srinivasulu and Mr. Manohar belong to the dominant Balija community in Chittoor, which can be a significant boost to the TDP.