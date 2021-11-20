Chinna Jeeyar invites Jagan Mohan Reddy to Ramanujacharya’s birth anniversary fete

To celebrate his 1000th birth anniversary, the Chinna Jeeyar Swami is constructing a statue of Bhagawad Ramanujacharya Swami, the Statue of Equality, in over 45 acres of land in Shamshabad in the outskirts of Hyderabad

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami met the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli residence on Saturday and invited him to attend ‘Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi’, 1000th birth anniversary of Ramanuja Acharya.

Also read: Ramanuja — tireless debator

To celebrate his 1000th birth anniversary, the Chinna Jeeyar Swami is constructing a 216-foot-tall statue of Bhagawad Ramanujacharya Swami, the Statue of Equality, in over 45 acres of land in Shamshabad in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The Vaishnavite Saint’s statue is likekly to become the world’s second tallest statue of a seated figure. The events have been scheduled from February 2, 2022 to February 14, 2022 at his ashram at Muchintal village near Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad.

The seer was accompanied by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s Chairman Y.S. Subba Reddy and Chairman of My Home Group Jupalli Rameswara Rao.