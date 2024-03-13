Chilkaluripet meeting will lay foundation for a new era in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh 

March 13, 2024 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Pary (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that the meeting planned by the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Chilakaluripet on March 17 will lay the foundation for a new era in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media after a meeting of the coordination committee on March 12 (Tuesday), Mr. Lokesh said that the three parties had joined hands to take the State from “the stone age to the golden era”.

“The TDP-JSP-BJP combine will create wonders in the State, repeating the results of 2014 elections. The three parties have joined hands to save the State from the destruction caused by the YSRCP government in the last five years. All sections of the society are welcoming the alliance,” said Mr, Lokesh.

The TDP leader said that the Bhoomi Pooja would be performed at Boppudi, the venue for the meeting, at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thirteen coordination committees were formed to make the Chilakaluripet meeting a success, he added.