Children-friendly corner set up in police station

A children-friendly police corner was set up in Vizianagaram I Town Police Station on Wednesday evening. Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari and AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Kesali Apparao inaugurated the premises where children would be able to enjoy themselves when elders are meeting police officials over their cases and grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Raja Kumari said that the children’s evidence was crucial in many cases and getting information from them in a friendly manner was possible with the establishment of an exclusive play area for them. Mr. Appa Rao said that many Acts, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences-Act-2012, were enacted to protect the interests of the children but they were not being highlighted with the lack of awareness among the public. He said that children- friendly police corner would make police officials and others to understand their rights.

Bachpan Bachao Andolan coordinator B. Chandra Sekhar said that many more police stations would have such corners in the State with the joint efforts of BBA and the Police Department. Additional SPs P. Rammohana Rao, N. Sridevi Rao, Vizianagaram DSP P. Veeranjaneya Reddy, Vizianagaram Circle Inspector V.V.C.M. Yerram Naidu, Vizianagaram Child Welfare Committee chairperson V. Lakshmana Rao and others were present.