Andhra Pradesh

Children-friendly corner set up in police station

more-in

Getting info from them in a friendly manner will be possible with the establishment of play area: SP

A children-friendly police corner was set up in Vizianagaram I Town Police Station on Wednesday evening. Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari and AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Kesali Apparao inaugurated the premises where children would be able to enjoy themselves when elders are meeting police officials over their cases and grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Raja Kumari said that the children’s evidence was crucial in many cases and getting information from them in a friendly manner was possible with the establishment of an exclusive play area for them. Mr. Appa Rao said that many Acts, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences-Act-2012, were enacted to protect the interests of the children but they were not being highlighted with the lack of awareness among the public. He said that children- friendly police corner would make police officials and others to understand their rights.

Bachpan Bachao Andolan coordinator B. Chandra Sekhar said that many more police stations would have such corners in the State with the joint efforts of BBA and the Police Department. Additional SPs P. Rammohana Rao, N. Sridevi Rao, Vizianagaram DSP P. Veeranjaneya Reddy, Vizianagaram Circle Inspector V.V.C.M. Yerram Naidu, Vizianagaram Child Welfare Committee chairperson V. Lakshmana Rao and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
children
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 6:50:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/children-friendly-corner-set-up-in-police-station/article30684756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY