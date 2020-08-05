Child marriage stopped, both parents counselled

In a joint operation, officials of the Police, Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), Revenue and the Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi prevented a child marriage in Potumeedi village in the district.
N. Adi Seshu and Naga Lakshmi had scheduled the marriage of their second daughter, aged 15 years, at 11.20 p.m. on Wednesday. A team of officials visited the village and asked the bride and the bridegroom families to stop the wedding, said District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar.
They counselled both the parents in the presence of the village elders and explained the consequences, if a minor is married. Avanigadda Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) T.G. Padmavathi, Anganwadi supervisor R. Rajeswari and teacher, V. Kalyani explained on Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.
“The girl completed class 10 and the family fixed the marriage,” the Koduru police said.
Family elders agreed to stop the marriage and educate the minor girl. Instructions have been given to track the case, said Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Krishna district Project Director K. Uma Rani.
