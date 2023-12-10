Chief Minister to open Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada on January 20

December 10, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada on January 20.

A 125-foot-tall statue of Ambedkar was erected in the Vanam developed in Swarajya Maidan, said the Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Y. Sri Lakshmi, who reviewed the progress of work recently.

A memorial museum, canteen, landscapes, a convention centre, mini theatre, walkway, fountains and other facilities were being developed in the Vanam, Ms. Sri Lakshmi said, adding that the construction of the statue has been completed.

She directed the officials to complete the remaining works.

.