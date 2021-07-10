Chief Minister lays foundation for projects worth ₹900 crore in Badvel and Kadapa

‘Tenders will be called for the proposed ₹107-crore YSR Cancer Care Centre’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday laid stone for development works worth ₹500 crore in Badvel Assembly constituency and ₹400 crore in the limits of the Kadapa Municipal Corporation.

Addressing a public meeting at Badvel, he described Badvel as among the most backward constituencies in the State and blamed the previous governments for it. He said ₹650 crore would be spent on the works at the Kundu river for supplying water to Brahma Sagar project and ₹300 crore for completion of a 18-km pipeline for easy access to water.

“Three more lift irrigation projects will be set up in the left canal of Brahma Sagar project at a cost of ₹36 crore and ₹80 crore will be spent on widening the Lower Sagileru canal and a bridge will be built on the Sagileru at Brahmanapalli at a cost of ₹9.5 crore,” he said.

Telugu Ganga project

Mr. Jagan announced construction of three warehouses at a cost of ₹7.5 crore and a new RDO office at Badvel. The government will allocate ₹130 crore for works pertaining to setting up of vegetable and fish markets, commercial complexes, laying of 143-km CC roads, and three parks in Badvel constituency. The pending works of the Telugu Ganga project will be completed at a cost of ₹56 crore.

A diaphragm wall will be built for Brahma Sagar project at a cost of ₹45 crore and five substations will be set up at a cost of ₹10 crore to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farm sector.

Addressing another meeting at Mahaveer Circle in Kadapa, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Soon, Kadapa will join the league of good cities in the country,” he said.

The works included beautification of key junctions in Kadapa corporation, strengthening of tanks, new building for CP Brown Library, and storm water drainage lines.

Health infrastructure

“The ongoing works of the YSR Super-specialty Hospital at a cost of ₹140 crore and YSR Psychiatric Hospital at ₹49 crore will be completed at the earliest. Tenders will be called for the YSR Cancer Care Centre proposed with an outlay of ₹107 crore. The project needs clearance from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) and the officials are expediting the process,” said Mr. Jagan.

Collector Hari Kiran, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, Mayor Suresh and senior officials of various government departments were present on the occasion.