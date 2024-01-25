GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurates 278 mobile towers in Paderu region of Andhra Pradesh

The new towers will provide connectivity in 944 habitations with a population of over two lakh

January 25, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau
A tribal woman, O. Chitamma, interacting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (not in picture) at the inauguration of the mobile towers, at Eedulapalem in Paderu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated 278 mobile towers installed in the ITDA-Paderu region in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district on Thursday.

The inaugural programme was organised at two tribal hamlets — Eedulapalem in Paderu mandal and Liganda in Dumbriguda mandal.

ASR district Collector Sumit Kumar, MLAs K. Bhagya Lakshmi (Paderu) and Ch. Phalguna (Araku), and Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha took part in the programme at Eedulapalem. ITDA-Paderu Project Officer V. Abhishek and other officials attended the inaugural at Liganda.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had set up nearly 400 mobile towers in the Agency area since June last. The newly inaugurated towers would provide connectivity in 944 habitations with a population of over two lakh, the Chief Minister said.

He said there were plans to install 2,900 towers at a cost of ₹3,100 crore to provide mobile connectivity in nearly 5,500 habitations.

Sharing her experience, a tribal woman, O. Chitamma, said that earlier they used to face severe connectivity issues, and that the new towers would help address them.

