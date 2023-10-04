HamberMenu
Chennai toddler abducted from Tirupati bus station rescued in ten hours

October 04, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirupati police rescued a two-year-old boy from Chennai in Tamil Nadu who had been abducted from the APSRTC central bus station in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, Chandra Sekhar and Meena and their sons Mohan Vasanth (8) and Arul Murugan (2), from Purasawalkam in Chennai, were in Tirupati on pilgrimage and were asleep at the APSRTC central bus station (close to the platform where Chennai-bound buses normally arrive) in the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday. Around 2:50 a.m., they found their younger son missing.

Based on their complaint with the Tirupati East police, deputy superintendents of police Surendra Reddy (east division) and Ravi Kumar (crime) formed special teams and also circulated the boy’s photo on various social media platforms. After going through the the CCTV camera footage, they zeroed in on Avilala Sudhakar, who had left the boy in the custody of his sister Nelluri Dhanamma of Madhavamala village in Yerpedu mandal, which is around 28 km away. The police subsequently rescued the boy.

Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy later handed over the boy to his parents.

Mr. Reddy said crime prevention teams had been formed with two constables in every police station to inform the public to alert the department if they found suspicious persons moving in their midst.

He also appealed to the pilgrims to be wary of unscrupulous elements trying to abduct children or steal luggage in public places, especially the bus stations and railway station, at odd hours.

