Chennai connection proves costly for Nellore

Frequenting of traders dealing with farm produce to neighbouring Tamil Nadu proved costly for Nellore, as 25 more persons with Koyambedu link tested positive in red zone district of SPSR Nellore in the last 24 hours.

There was no let up in the spread of the dreaded disease in Sullurpeta, about 80 km from Chennai, as traders from the area shuttle to the metropolis for sale of farm produce in the Asia’s largest market for perishable goods.

Sullurpeta, which has emerged as COVID-19 hotspot, accounted for 23 new cases and Nellore two, health officials said. Those who tested positive were traders and their primary contacts. With this, the number of confirmed cases went up to 182 in the district.

Nine persons who had contracted the disease after visiting Delhi were discharged during the period in the district on recovery. The number of active cases stood at 76, as 103 patients had recovered so far, according to a health bulletin released by the State government. Three persons succumbed to the disease in the district so far.

The health staff members were on their toes implementing the containment action plan in Sullurpeta. Police implemented the lockdown stringently in the town closing down all entry and exit points in the town.

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Collector P. Bhaskar led a team of officials in implementing the cluster containment strategy in Darsi, where one person, who had returned from Maharashtra, had tested positive.

All the primary and secondary contacts of the person were isolated by the health staff, who conducted door-to-door survey on Wednesday. The number of active cases was only four in the district as 63 persons have been cured of the disease so far in the district.