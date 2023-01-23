Che Guevara’s daughter arrives in Andhra Pradesh, urges people to start working as ‘we’

January 23, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Aleida Guevara, the daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, appealed to people to shed the word ‘I’ and start working as ‘we’.

She was speaking at an event where she was felicitated by the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba at MBVK Bhavan here on Monday. She was accompanied by her daughter Estefania Guevara.

On the occasion, various political parties and civil society representatives extended solidarity with Cuba, which is reeling under the impact of tough economic sanctions imposed by the USA, by felicitating Dr. Aleida Guevara and her daughter.

Dr. Aleida stressed on the importance of respecting each other and having the quality of reach out to fellow human beings, saying they are all equal. Skin colour, cultural differences or ideologies are not important, the only thing that matters is being useful to other humans. This is what makes us grow as human beings, she said, adding, “We can have different ideologies, or we can achieve an objective in different manners. But we must learn to respect our differences, and to learn from them differences to change our existence.”

Requesting the people to learn about her father’s ideology and not let it remain just a symbol, she said, “Che Guevara should be remembered not just through T-shirts or posters but as a person whose ideology changed the world. Young generations should learn and know more about Che and his ideology, his work and his contribution to world peace and equality.”

Dr. Aleida said she can never forget the love she gets in India.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, Congress State president Gidugu Rudraraju, YSRCP leader P. Gowtham Reddy, Committee convener Arun Kumar and others spoke.