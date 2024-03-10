GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chaos prevails as fire truck that reaches Indrakeeladri to douse flames, loses control and rams into railings

One of the devotees threw a lit ‘haarati’ into the garbage and that caused the fire, says CI; no casualities reported

March 10, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Fire tender halted after hitting the railings atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Fire tender halted after hitting the railings atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed when a fire broke out atop Indrakeeladri near the ‘Om’ turn on Sunday. One of the fire tenders that reached the spot to douse the flames lost control and rammed into the railings on the hill. However, no casualties were reported.

Firemen dousing fire at ‘Om’ turn on the road to Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Firemen dousing fire at ‘Om’ turn on the road to Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

One Town Circle Inspector (CI), D. Shekar Reddy, who reached the spot, said that fire caught as the devotees threw the a lit ‘harati’ into the garbage.

“Around 2 p.m. we received the fire alert from the staff of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam stating that fire caught in the bushes on the hill. Two fire tenders were rushed to Indrakeeladri and the fire was extinguished,” said Additional District Fire Officer (ADFO), K. Vinay, who monitored the operation.

“Driver of a fire tender lost control, and the vehicle halted after hitting the iron railings erected around the hill,” Mr. Vinay told The Hindu.

.

“The presence of mind of the fire tender driver averted a major accident,” Mr. Shekar Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the devotees who saw the fire tender hitting the railings ran helter-skelter, and a woman among them fell and suffered minor bruises.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.