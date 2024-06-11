GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Change of guard in Andhra Pradesh brings MRO facility at proposed Bhogapuram airport to focus

The YSRCP, after coming to power in 2019, shelved the MRO proposal and kept aside 500 acres earmarked for it for other purposes

Published - June 11, 2024 07:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
The site for the greenfield airport proposed at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district.

The site for the greenfield airport proposed at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district. | Photo Credit: File photo

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh is expected to focus on the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) facility, adjacent to the Bhogapuram international airport.

The TDP, during its tenure between 2014 and 2019, proposed the MRO. Of the total 2,700 acres earmarked for the Bhogaopuram airport project, 500 acres were allocated for the MRO facility. However, the YSRCP government, after coming to power in 2019, shelved the proposal and kept aside this 500 acres for other purposes.

Then Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who strongly vouched for the MRO facility and other industries related to the aviation sector, expressed displeasure over the move of diverting the land parcel meant for the MRO facility.

Now that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is all set to form the government, a comprehensive plan is expected to be executed to stimulate financial activity in and around Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district.

Srikakulam MP K. Ram Mohan Naidu, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, is expected to the move this file again. He is likely to review the progress and pending works soon. Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, who met Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi, hoped that the NDA government would ensure speedy development of the district while concentrating on the Bhogapuram airport and other projects.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram MLA-elect Aditi Gajapathi Raju assured that she would strive to ensure hassle-free connectivity between Vizianagaram and Bhogapuram via Chintalavalasa by laying an 80-feet road. “The previous government ignored all important projects including road connectivity to the proposed airport at Bhogapuram from Vizianagaram. We will bring the issue to the notice of the new government,” she said.

