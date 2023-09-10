Chandrababu Naidu’s remand: Police clamp Section 144 across Andhra Pradesh

September 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Even as tense moments continued till late in the evening on Sunday on whether the ACB Special Court here would grant bail to TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, or send him to remand, the police deployed security forces in strength across Andhra Pradesh.

But with the court sending Mr. Naidu to 14-day remand, and he was likely to be shifted to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, a high alert was sounded across the State.

Keeping the law the order issue in view, the authorities concerned imposed Section 144 of the Cr.P.C. across the State, and people were advised not to move in groups and carry any lethal weapons.

Police forces were deployed at the ACB Special Court. Public movement was restricted in the vicinity of the Civil Courts Complex, where barricades were set up and rope parties deployed to control crowds.

A few Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were taken into preventive custody by the police when the party workers tried to stage a protest near the court. Patrolling was intensified to prevent any untoward incidents.

A curfew-like situation was seen in many parts in the State.

Personnel from the Andhra Pradesh Special Police battalions, Quick Response Teams, Octopus and other platoons were deployed. Top police officers reviewed the situation and directed the IGs, DIGs and Superintendents of Police to be on alert.

Security was stepped up at the Chief Minister’s residence, the AP Police Headquarters and other high-security areas. Traffic was diverted and regulated on some roads.

Additional forces were positioned in the bus and railway stations, government offices, houses of Ministers, MLAs, Members of Parliament and MLCs.

With the TDP leaders planning to stage protests in some places, the police arranged pickets and kept the cadres under house arrest. Security was stepped up on the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam National Highway and police cleared the road up to Rajamahendravaram.

“With the ACB Special Court remanding Mr. Naidu to custody, the police officers conducted an emergency meeting and reviewed the law and order situation in the State. The situation is peaceful and under control,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.