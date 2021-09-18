Chandrababu Naidu was behind the attack on me near his residence: Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh

The MLA demanded an unconditional apology from Chandrababu Naidu as Mr. Patrudu used abusive language and made derogatory comments and said they would take up the issue with the Governor.

Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh slammed a section of the media for distorting facts with regard to his protest near the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli on Friday and alleged that Mr. Naidu was behind the attack on him.

Speaking to media at party central office on Saturday, the MLA said he went to Mr. Chandrababu’s house to submit a petition and stage a protest in front of his house against the derogatory remarks made by TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu against Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha. In fact, the TDP leaders attacked his car even before he got out of the vehicle.

The MLA asserted that Mr. Naidu used call money racket offenders, rowdy sheeters and hired goons to attack him and a section of the media is spreading false information in this regard.

The MLA demanded an unconditional apology from Mr. Naidu as Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu used abusive language and made derogatory comments and said they would take up the issue with the Governor.

He warned TDP leaders against using abusive language on the Chief Minister failing which they would stage protests again.