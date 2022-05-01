Chandrababu Naidu slams ‘anti-workers policies’ of A.P. govt.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended greetings on the occasion of International Workers’ Day (May Day).

In his message on Sunday, Mr. Naidu asserted that lakhs of people got work and livelihood opportunities, thanks to investments and industries during the TDP rule. “The industrial sector flourished and filled the lives of workers with new hope under the previous regime. However, the situation reversed in the past three years. No new industries have come up while the existing industries are suffering due to power holidays now. As a result, the workers are enduring a tough time,” he said.

Mr. Naidu accused the Andhra Pradesh government of ‘creating a crisis’ and alleged that accidental insurance was also not being given to workers. “Now, the workers should get united to fight against the retrogressive policies of the government,” he said.

The TDP would extend all support to any agitation for the cause of justice to workers, he added.