Chandrababu Naidu releases Vision-2047 document, says it will be a game changer

August 15, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed the view that a society that free of corruption and crime can usher in revolutionary changes.

Unveiling his Vision-2047 document at MGM Park, on the Beach Road, here on Tuesday, marking the Independence Day, Mr. Naidu said that “India can lead the world, and Telugus will play a major role in global development if five strategies are adopted.”

Explaining about the strategies, he said that the first strategy was energy. Mr. Naidu recalled that Andhra Pradesh had become a leader due to the power sector reforms initiated in the late 90s. The cost of solar power had dropped from ₹8 a unit to ₹2 with the adoption of the solar, wind and pumped energy generation systems.

Mr. Naidu said he vision was to reduce the power charges by 30% by setting up hydrogen and ammonia hubs, along with research centres in various parts of the State.

Water security

The second strategy was to achieve water security. There would be huge demand for water due to rising population, rapid urbanisation and industrialisation. This problem could be easily overcome with the interlinking of rivers, for which Andhra Pradesh was a model State.

Recalling that the former Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee, had constituted a committee on the interlinking of rivers, Mr. Naidu said that only Andhra Pradesh could complete the linking of the Godavari and Krishna rivers in a record time through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project.

Referring to the third strategy, Mr. Naidu opined that digital technology would play a major role in the progress of the nation.

Observing that the country had an advantage of digital public services by the government such as Aadhaar, bank accounts, UPI, and mobile phones, the TDP chief felt that digital technology could be implemented in all walks of life.

Explaining about the fourth strategy, Mr. Naidu said that demographic management played a major role in achieving the targets. Stating that India had more working population than dependent population, he said the earning population in the 15-59 age group was fast declining, particularly in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, while the population in the age group was increasing in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

He noted that India should learn from the issues faced by Europe, Japan, and the United States on demographic disadvantage. He felt that India should manage population to maintain demographic dividend and it should begin immediately as the country had a major population in the 20-25 age group.

P4 model

Advocating the ‘People, Public, Private Partnership, which he called P4, mode of development, Mr. Naidu said each family should be empowered to access the best available opportunities. Each family should be rated on its capital, using technology and its vision, depending on which short-term, medium and long-term action plans should be formulated.

Pointing out that Indians were the biggest diaspora globally, about 1.8 crore, he said that the Non-Resident Indians living in the U.S. were the richest in the world.

He said that Telugu people had the advantage as they easily move to any place, and thus India should target the diaspora to reach 10 crore from the present 1.8 crore. Their investments globally would also grow and they should be directed to invest back in the country, participate in P4 mode and support their motherland in all spheres.

Mr. Naidu expressed the hope that India, particularly the Telugus, would certainly grow globally and take the nation much ahead to become the top most country in the world.

Referring to the “destructive policies” of the YSRCP government, he said, “Any government needs foresight, but should not live for the day. The results of these actions will prove detrimental to the future generations. Proper planning and implementation are important for an individual or government to achieve goals.”