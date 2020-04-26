‘Chandanotsavam’ sans devotees

The annual 'chandanotsavam’ of the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy atop Simhachalam hill began at around 2 a.m. and was over by 7.30 a.m on Sunday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown, it was a low-key affair this year. For the first time, devotees and VVIPs were not allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity in His ‘nijarupa’. The rituals were performed by two main priests with the assistance of two others.

Executive Officer M. Venkateswara Rao and chairperson of the Simhachalam Devasthanam Trust Board Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju were present.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao offered the ‘silk vastrams’ to the deity on behalf of the government, which had sanctioned ₹10,000 for the purpose.

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Sanchaita said none of her family members accompanied her. “I was present in my capacity as chairperson of the trust board and being a member of the royal Vizianagaram family,” she added. Ms. Sanchaita also presented ‘silk vastrams’ from her side.

Had it not been for the lockdown, the temple would have been kept open for about 40 hours to enable the devotees to have darshan, said an officer of the devasthanam.