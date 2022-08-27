Challenges in veterinary orthopedics discussed in Tirupati
The speaker gave a comparative account of human and animal orthopedics
The speakers at the national seminar on ‘Current challenges in Veterinary Orthopedics and updates in corrective strategies’ organised by the SVVU College of Veterinary Sciences discussed at length the latest advances in the procedures.
S. Thilagar, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS), in his keynote address, gave a comparative account of human and animal orthopedics and suggested the need for further studies on this developing area.
R. Reddeppa Reddy, Special Officer of BIRRD, the TTD’s orthopedics super-specialty hospital, sought collaborative work between researchers of both the streams for the benefit of animal and veterinary patients.
SVVU Dean R. Sarjan Rao and organising secretary of the seminar M. Raghunath also spoke.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.