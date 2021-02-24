Andhra Pradesh

Centre trying to hasten privatisation of steel plant, alleges CPI(M)

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee has condemned the Centre’s decision to go ahead with the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), ignoring protests from people and all political parties.

The Centre has directed the VSP administration to submit all the details of the steel plant, which are required for bidding by private parties, alleged party city committee secretary B. Ganga Rao in a statement here on Wednesday. He alleged that the Centre was planning to hand over the plant to some corporate group at the earliest.

‘State BJP leaders should quit’

The BJP leaders, who are changing their statements on the sale of the VSP, in a bid to mislead the people, should now come out with an answer on the Centre’s latest move, Mr. Ganga Rao said. He demanded that the State BJP leaders resign from the party and join the agitation against privatisation of the VSP. MLC P.V.N. Madhav should also resign from his post and join the agitation, Mr. Ganga Rao said.

The CPI(M) leader called upon all political parties and the people to participate in large numbers in the blockades (rasta rokos) to be organised on February 26 against privatisation of the VSP and make it a success.

