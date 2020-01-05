Centre too has a stake in Amaravati, says Kanna

Demanding that the Legislative Assembly and Secretariat be retained in Amaravati and plans evolved to transform Visakhapatnam into a financial and IT hub, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said on Sunday that the Central government and other institutions/agencies had stakes in the development of the Capital city.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should keep it in mind before taking decisions that would have long-term implications, he said while addressing the media here.

‘Think about consequences’

The Centre had spent ₹2,500 crore on Amaravati and the State government ₹5,500 crore. The farmers had given 33,000 acres of fertile land for constructing Amaravati, he said.

But, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was least bothered about the consequences of shifting the Capital to Visakhapatnam in the name of Executive capital, he said, and added that the Chief Minister was oblivious to the support he had extended to Amaravati in the Assembly.

He was acting as per his whims and fancies to the detriment of the future of five crore people of the State at a time when it was grappling with the impact of bifurcation, he observed.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the BJP was for decentralisation of development and not scattering of the functions of the Capital. It should be noted that land was acquired in Amaravati for 130 Central government institutions. There were many others who had high stakes in the existing Capital project.

“But the CM is apparently bent on implementing his plans without pondering over the outcome of his ill-advised actions,” he alleged.

‘Blow to farmers’

He should not shift the Capital city from the Vijayawada-Guntur region lest the farmers who gave their lands should suffer a devastating blow. Such a move would also flare up regional feelings, he cautioned.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mr. Lakshminarayana said the Opposition parties were deliberately creating confusion.

“An awareness campaign on it will be on up to January 12 to dispel the notion that the CAA is harmful to the Muslim community,” he stated, asserting that it was not at all intended to rob them of their rights in any manner.

Earlier, Mr. Lakshminarayana and other leaders distributed pamphlets as part of the campaign at Christurajapuram and LIC Colony areas.

Former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu, BJP State vice-president T. Nagabhushanam and Minority Morcha national secretary Sk. Baji were among those present.